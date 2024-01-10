Conning Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 162,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 274,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

