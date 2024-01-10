Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,870 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

