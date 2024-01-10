Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

