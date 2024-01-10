Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.32% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 722,493 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 415,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 400,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

