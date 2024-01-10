Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LFT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

