Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,419 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

