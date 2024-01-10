Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clarivate traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 598,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,646,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

