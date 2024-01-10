Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

