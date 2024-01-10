Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

