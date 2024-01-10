Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

