Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after buying an additional 480,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 690,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

