Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

META opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

