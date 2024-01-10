Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $312.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.20.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI).

