Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.19.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $243.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

