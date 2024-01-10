Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

