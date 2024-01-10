Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $406.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.16 and a 200 day moving average of $388.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

