Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 204 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.2% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 337.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,481,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,950,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,082.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.99 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

