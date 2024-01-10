Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 232,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

