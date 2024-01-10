CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

