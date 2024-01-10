CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 444,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 270,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

