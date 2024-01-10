CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.1% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Aflac by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 2.8 %

Aflac stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

