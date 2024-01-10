CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 862 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.