CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 645 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $239.41 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

