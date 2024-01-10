CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 486 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

