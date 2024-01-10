CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 466 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS EFV opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

