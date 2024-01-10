CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 674 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

PNC stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

