CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 174 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

