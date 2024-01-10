CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 10,664 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.