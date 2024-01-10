CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

