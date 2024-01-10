CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

