CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

