CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

