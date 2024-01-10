CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock worth $64,252,987. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $125.22 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

