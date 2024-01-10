CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.09. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

