CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

