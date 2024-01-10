CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $28.52.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.