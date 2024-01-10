CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

