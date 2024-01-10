CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

