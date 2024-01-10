CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,047 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

