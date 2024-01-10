CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 837 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,864 shares of company stock worth $10,244,307. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

