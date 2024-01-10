CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 346 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

