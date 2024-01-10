Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.15 and a 12-month high of $361.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

