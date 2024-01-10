Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $182,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

