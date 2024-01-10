Carnival Co. & (CCL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently:

1/5/2024 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

