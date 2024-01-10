Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.