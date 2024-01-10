Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

