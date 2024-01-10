Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $43.42

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.42, but opened at $42.00. Cactus shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 43,108 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

