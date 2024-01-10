Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 184,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,203 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

