Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

