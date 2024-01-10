Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.